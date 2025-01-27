Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Trump calls on Congress to boost funding for border security

By Nandita Bose and Ryan Patrick Jones / Reuters

REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ President Donald Trump speaks during a House Republican members conference meeting in Trump National Doral resort, in Miami, Fla., today.

MIAMI >>. President Donald Trump today said he wants Congress to pass a bill that includes an increase in funding to secure the country’s borders.

Trump made the comments in a speech to House of Representatives Republicans gathered at his Doral resort in Miami to discuss how to turn the president’s policy priorities into a legislative agenda.

“In the coming weeks, I’m looking forward to working with Congress on a reconciliation bill that financially takes care of our plans to totally and permanently restore the sovereign borders of the United States once and for all,” Trump said.

Trump said the increase should include funding for more border security personnel and retention bonuses for Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel and border patrol agents.

The extra money should also pay for more detention beds, border security infrastructure and barriers, and completion of the border wall along the border with Mexico, Trump said.

