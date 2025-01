Westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway have been closed in East Oahu this afternoon after a motor vehicle crash caused a utility pole to fall, city officials said.

“Kalanianaole Hwy (WB) at Waa St is Shut Down Completely due to a Motor Vehicle Collision. … Traffic is being rerouted onto Analii St.,” said a city alert sent at about 12:30 p.m.

Officials said motorists should expect delays and avoid the area.