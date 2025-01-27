Vital Statistics: Jan. 17-23, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 17-23
>> James Vincent Idong Agbayani and Citlali Jazmin Hernandez Rangel
>> Rodney Faylogna Agbayani and Judy Butay Cacal
>> Deana Ramos Agcaoili and Darryl Villa Dumlao
>> Meghan Beleno and Frank-Moses Faalataina Tavares Leao
>> Gisela Benavides-Lobaton and Gabriel Lozada Castellanos
>> Granya Belle Boyd and Mark Ezekiel Morris
>> Erik Benjamin Carlson and Reina Alexis Moreno
>> Stephanie Rashana Chung and Kaumana Kauluhaimalama Garcia
>> Harmony Reanna Cruz and Tyler Christian Nalley
>> Briana Lee Dingle and Andrew Anthony Kelly
>> Xinyuan Du and Xiaoling Li
>> Luis Antonio Hernandez Fuerte and Sol Jareth Rios Acosta
>> Jack Iacoboni Jr. and Kristy Ann Spieler
>> Eric Leigh Larzelere and Shasta Tiffany Foreman
>> Shi Pui Li and Xi Dai
>> Audrey Suzanne Lister and Matthew Yutaka Oyadomari
>> Joel Salvador Lopez and Ruby Janette Rosado
>> Kathlyn Marie Martinez Duran and Miklo Arnold
>> Pamela Joy Fabales Olvido and Zachary Richard Harabedoff
>> Sean James Parker and Hannah Elizabeth Bell
>> Nakoa Hoolaikapuuwai Pauole and Tiare Michelle Mahealani Pescaia
>> Reuben Glen Macadangdang Pilar and Roseanne Calip Frando
>> Christina Marie Robinson and Miguel Lequerica
>> Deanna Marie Rucinski and Howard David Wyrick
>> Carly Blair Emma Sepessy and Alexander Pascal Soltes
>> Adriana Smreanska and Michal Skala
>> Andrew John Stockton and Elaine Victoria Driver
>> Allen Jerome Weggemann and Sheri Carter Fowers
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 17-23
>> Ren Aiden Allen-Fujita
>> Keymera Ineii Engichy
>> Tekko Logan Frangoulis
>> Kanaloa Archer Kam
>> Marigold Michelle Kelsch
>> Kalae Kahealani Lewis
>> Mila Kinu Moss
>> Aurelio Esteban Torres