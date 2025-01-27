Vital Statistics: Jan. 17-23, 2025

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 17-23

>> James Vincent Idong Agbayani and Citlali Jazmin Hernandez Rangel

>> Rodney Faylogna Agbayani and Judy Butay Cacal

>> Deana Ramos Agcaoili and Darryl Villa Dumlao

>> Meghan Beleno and Frank-­Moses Faalataina Tavares Leao

>> Gisela Benavides-Lobaton and Gabriel Lozada Castellanos

>> Granya Belle Boyd and Mark Ezekiel Morris

>> Erik Benjamin Carlson and Reina Alexis Moreno

>> Stephanie Rashana Chung and Kaumana Kauluhaimalama Garcia

>> Harmony Reanna Cruz and Tyler Christian Nalley

>> Briana Lee Dingle and Andrew Anthony Kelly

>> Xinyuan Du and Xiaoling Li

>> Luis Antonio Hernandez Fuerte and Sol Jareth Rios Acosta

>> Jack Iacoboni Jr. and Kristy Ann Spieler

>> Eric Leigh Larzelere and Shasta Tiffany Foreman

>> Shi Pui Li and Xi Dai

>> Audrey Suzanne Lister and Matthew Yutaka Oyadomari

>> Joel Salvador Lopez and Ruby Janette Rosado

>> Kathlyn Marie Martinez Duran and Miklo Arnold

>> Pamela Joy Fabales Olvido and Zachary Richard Harabedoff

>> Sean James Parker and Hannah Elizabeth Bell

>> Nakoa Hoolaikapuuwai Pauole and Tiare Michelle Mahealani Pescaia

>> Reuben Glen Macadangdang Pilar and Roseanne Calip Frando

>> Christina Marie Robinson and Miguel Lequerica

>> Deanna Marie Rucinski and Howard David Wyrick

>> Carly Blair Emma Sepessy and Alexander Pascal Soltes

>> Adriana Smreanska and Michal Skala

>> Andrew John Stockton and Elaine Victoria Driver

>> Allen Jerome Weggemann and Sheri Carter Fowers

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 17-23

>> Ren Aiden Allen-Fujita

>> Keymera Ineii Engichy

>> Tekko Logan Frangoulis

>> Kanaloa Archer Kam

>> Marigold Michelle Kelsch

>> Kalae Kahealani Lewis

>> Mila Kinu Moss

>> Aurelio Esteban Torres

