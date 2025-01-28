E-scooter rider, 50, seriously injured in Makiki collision

A 50-year-old man is in serious condition this morning after being hit by a car on an e-scooter in Makiki, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to Kinau and Pensacola streets at about 9 a.m. for “an accident that involved an automobile hitting an e-scooter rider.”

The man was wearing a helmet, EMS said, and sustained a serious injury. Paramedics treated him and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further information was available.