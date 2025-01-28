Letter: Give RFK Jr. a chance to break Big Pharma’s hold

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be just the person needed to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is past time for more scrutiny of the all-too-cozy relationships between big pharmaceutical companies and their regulators — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration. In my opinion, Big Pharma has spread money around to media companies, universities, politicians and even medical associations to ensure that it has friends when needed.

Though Kennedy is not a medical doctor, we may need the independent viewpoint of an outsider who has advocated against environmental dangers and for safer medicines, food, water and vaccines for years. Let us see what he can do.

Burton Myers

Kapolei

