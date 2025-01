Scoreboard – January 28, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University at Punahou,

6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Assets at Hanalani,

5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.;

Island Pacific at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Single-Elimination

Tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha,

5 p.m; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Damien at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kahuku;

Kaiser at Kaimuki; Kalani at Kalaheo;

Farrington at Moanalua; McKinley at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Leilehua; Campbell at Radford; Nanakuli at Waipahu; Aiea at Waialua; Waianae at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Single-Elimination

Tournament, Punahou/Kamehameha winner vs. Maryknoll/‘Iolani winner, time/site TBD.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Single-Elimination

Tournament, University at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA girls Division I Tournament: Final, Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 7:30 p.m. at

McKinley. Third place, Campbell at Mililani, 6 p.m. Fifth Place: Nanakuli at Kailua, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Division II Tournament: Final, Kapolei vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Tournament: first round, Campbell vs. Baldwin (completion of

suspended game), time/site TBD.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Tournament: first round, Roosevelt vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at field No. 5; Waimea vs. Kailua, 3 p.m. at field No. 6; Aiea vs. Waialua, 3 p.m. at field No. 7;

Radford vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at field

No. 8. All games at Waipio Peninsula

Soccer Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA National Collegiate Top 20 Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Rec Pts PV

1. Long Beach State (22) 6-0 459 1

2. UC Irvine (1) 5-0 434 2

3. UCLA 4-1 411 3

4. Hawaii 6-0 391 4

5. BYU 6-2 359 5

6. USC 5-0 339 6

7. Loyola Chicago 6-0 299 8

8. Ball State 5-3 295 7

9. Stanford 3-1 275 9

10. Pepperdine 3-1 262 11

11. Grand Canyon 5-1 210 10

12. Lewis 6-1 201 13

13. Ohio State 3-3 196 12

14. UC Santa Barbara 5-1 170 16

15. UC San Diego 7-1 155 14

16. Cal State Northridge 5-2 136 15

17. Penn State 0-4 87 17

18. Princeton 2-3 45 18

19. Harvard 2-2 35 20

20. George Mason 3-3 25 19

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: NJIT 13, Lincoln Memorial 12, McKendree 8, Lindenwood 5.

Dropped out: none.

SOCCER

Motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION I championship

Monday

First Round

G1—Campbell 3, Baldwin 3 (suspended

in first overtime because of unplayable

conditions at War Memorial Stadium.

Game will be resumed Wednesday)

G2—Waipahu 3, Kapolei 0. Goal

scorers—Deizha Lyn Jacinto (54th), Keena

Nakamura (65th), Rylie Soriano (70th).

G3—Moanalua 3, Hilo 1. Goal scorers—

Moan: Erin Lam (39th), Ryah Echavaria (61st, 63rd). Hilo: Lindsey Hiraki (68th).

G4—Punahou 2, Kaiser 1. Goal scorers—Pun: Judd Eldredge Sagapolutele (13th), Maya Yoshimura (45th). Kais: Kapua Parker (14th).

Wednesday

First Round

G1—Campbell vs. Baldwin, time/site TBD (completion of suspended game)

Thursday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals

All games start at 3 p.m.

G5—Campbell/Baldwin winner vs. No. 1

Kamehameha at field No. 5

G6—Waipahu vs. No. 4 Waiakea at field

No. 6

G7—Moanalua vs. No. 2 Mililani at Field

No. 7

G8—Punahou vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui

at Field No. 8

Friday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G9—G5 loser vs. Waipahu/Waiakea loser,

3 p.m. at Field No. 15

G10—Moanalua/Mililani loser vs. Punahou/

Kamehameha-Maui loser, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 16

Semifinals

G11—Moanalua/Mililani winner vs.

Punahou/Kamehameha-Maui winner,

5 p.m. at main stadium

G12—G5 winner vs. Waipahu/Waiakea

winner, 7 p.m. at main stadium

Saturday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth Place

G13—G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 15

Third Place

G14—G12 loser vs. G11 loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 16

Championship

Game 15—G12 winner vs. G11 winner,

7 p.m. at main stadium

Motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION II championship

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Wednesday

First Round

All game start at 3 p.m.

G1—Pac-Five vs. Roosevelt at Field No. 5

G2-—No. 5 Kailua vs. Waimea at Field No. 6

G3—Waialua vs. Aiea at Field No. 7

G4—Hawaii Prep vs. Radford at Field No. 8

Thursday

Consolation

G5-—Pac-Five/Roosevelt loser vs. Kailua/

Waimea loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 6

G6—Waialua/Aiea loser vs. Hawaii Prep/

Radford loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 7

Quarterfinals

G7—Pac-Five/Roosevelt winner vs. No. 1

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15

G8—Kailua/Waimea winner vs. No. 4

Seabury, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16

G9—Waialua/Aiea winner vs. No. 2 Kauai,

3 p.m. at Field No. 17

G10—Hawaii Prep/Radford winner vs. No. 3

Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m. at Field No. 18

Friday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G11—G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 17

G12—G9 loser vs. G10 loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 18

Semifinals

G13—G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 1 p.m. at

main stadium

G14—G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 3 p.m. at

main stadium

Saturday

Consolation

G15—G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 7

Fifth place

G16—G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 3 p.m.

at Field No. 17

Third place

G17—G14 loser vs. G13 loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 18

Championship

G18—G14 winner vs. G13 winner, 5 p.m.

at main stadium

BIIF

Monday

Boys Division II Tournament

Semifinal

Kamehameha-Hawaii 9, Makua Lani 0. Goal scorers—Micah Chung 4, Ryder Okamura 2, William Henderson, Xander Hoopai, Gaberiel Arquitola.

BASKETBALL

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

Long Beach St. 7 2 .778 — 11 7

Hawaii 7 2 .778 — 13 6

UC Irvine 7 2 .878 — 13 6

UC Davis 6 3 .667 1 12 7

UC San Diego 6 3 .667 1 10 11

UC Riverside 5 4 .556 2 9 10

Cal Poly 4 5 .444 3 9 10

UCSB 4 5 .444 3 10 9

CS Fullerton 2 8 .200 51⁄2 4 16

CSU Bakersfield 1 8 .111 6 1 18

CS Northridge 1 8 .111 6 3 15

Thursday

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge

UC Riverside at UC Davis

Cal State Bakersfield at Cal Poly

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

Saturday

Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton, 2 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State

UC Irvine at UC Davis

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

CS Northridge at Cal State Bakersfield

UH Schedule

(Record: 13-6; 7-2 Big West)

Sun., Oct 27 at UH Hilo (exb.) W, 69-50

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Cham. (exb.) W, 73-31

Thu., Nov. 7 at Portland L, 65-76

Sat., Nov. 9 at Portland St. W, 72-50

Fri., Nov. 22 vs. La.-Monroe# W, 69-64

Sun., Nov. 24 vs. East. Wash.# W, 67-55

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Fresno St.@ W, 50-47

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. UT Martin@ W, 47-39

Sun., Dec. 1 vs. UCLA@ L, 70-49

Sat., Dec. 7 vs. LBSU! L, 69-73, OT

Mon., Dec. 17 vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff W, 56-15

Fri., Dec. 20 vs. Clemson% L, 58-72

Sat., Dec. 21 at SDSU% L, 52-54

Thu., Jan. 2 at UCSB! L, 62-72

Sat., Jan. 4 at Cal Poly! W, 62-50

Thu., Jan. 9 vs. UC Riverside! W, 61-47

Sat., Jan. 11 vs. CS Fullerton! W, 54-44

Thu., Jan. 16 at CSUN! W, 75-47

Sat., Jan. 18 at CSU Bakers.! W, 66-37

Thu., Jan. 23 vs. UC Davis! W, 56-46

Sat., Jan. 25 vs. UC Irvine! W, 46-42

Thursday at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Saturday at CS Fullerton! noon

Thu., Feb. 6 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 vs. UCSB! 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 13 at Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 at UC Irvine! noon

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 27 at UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Sat., March 1 at UC Davis! noon

Thu., March 6 vs. CSU Bakers.! 7 p.m.

Sat., March 8 vs. CSUN! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 12-15

in Henderson, Nev.

Homes games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game

%—San Diego Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL

ILH

Monday

Boys Varsity I

Maryknoll 55, ‘Iolani 49. Top scorers—Mary: Mission Uperesa-Thomas 17, Nxis Yamauchi 15, Keanu Lee 14. Iol: Brody Sagawa 15.

Girls Varsity I

Playoff for Second Place

‘Iolani 55, Maryknoll 42. Top scorers—Iol: Mia Frye 14, Rayah Soriano 12, Hailey Fernandez 11, Justice Kekauoha 10. Mary: Pua Herrington 20.

Girls Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 39, University 32. Top

scorers—HBA: Sienna Lamblack 14. UHS: Kylie Oshita 12.

Sacred Hearts 45, Mid-Pacific 43. Top

scorers—SHA: Melina Cudiamat 10. MPI: Tori Tokuda 15.

Girls Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 56, ‘Iolani 50. Top

scorers—KS: Kamahina Hendricksen 13. Iol: Kaylie Pang 15, Ava Yoshimura 14, Ashlyn Ito 10.

OIA

Girls Division I Tournament

Monday

Semifinals

Kahuku 58, Campbell 41

Moanalua 59, Mililani 48

Fifth-Place Semifinals

Kailua 56, Farrington 43

Nanakuli 42, Kalani 39

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity I Tournament

Semifinals

Konawaena 87, Keaau 16. Top scorers—Kona: Kaylie Yamasaki 15, Shailea Ho’okahi-

Bannister 12, Haikela Hiraishi 11, Caysea Kaupu 10. Keaau: Lenzy Adlawan 7.

Waiakea 45, Hilo 32. Top scorers—Waik: Kaya Texiera 21, Bryia Carenio 18. Hilo: Anuhea Ferreira 12.

Girls Varsity II

Pahoa 30, Kamehameha-Hawaii 27. Top scorers—Pahoa: Sophia Moniz 9. KSH: Kacie Febo-Santiago 13.