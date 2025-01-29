A medly of meatball madness

Making great meatballs is all about memorizing a basic ratio that you can adjust to suit your taste. Start with a pound of ground meat — any kind will work, even fish if you want to take it in that direction. Add 1/2 cup breadcrumbs for lightness, a teaspoon of salt and an egg to bind it together. That’s all you need. Pepper and other spices, chopped herbs and minced allium (garlic, onion, scallions or shallot) can be added to taste. Then broil or fry as you like.

Meatballs With Any Meat

Ingredients:

• 1 pound ground meat (pork,

beef, veal, chicken, turkey or a

combination)

• 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, more

as needed

• Black pepper and/or ground

cumin, curry powder, chile

flakes, garam masala, etc., to

taste

• Minced garlic, onion, scallions

or shallot

• Chopped parsley, basil or

cilantro

• Olive oil, for frying (optional)

Directions:

In a large bowl, gently combine all ingredients. Roll into 1 1/2-inch balls. Transfer to a baking sheet.

Broil until golden and firm, 7 to 10 minutes. Or fry in oil until deeply browned all over. Sprinkle with more salt before serving.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.

