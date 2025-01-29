Oh boy, chicken and bok choy

This weeknight sheet-pan chicken dinner makes exciting use of refrigerator staples. A fun mash-up of mustard, miso, scallions, garlic and ginger creates a zesty coating for skinless chicken thighs. The flavors soak into the chicken as it roasts, and the thighs are left on the bone to keep the meat juicy. The chicken cooks atop a bed of fresh bok choy, which picks up the rich aromatics of the pan juices, but broccoli florets also work well here. Turn leftovers into chicken salad sandwiches for lunch the next day: Simply pick the meat off the bones, chop the bok choy and mix it with some olive oil, lemon juice and chopped celery or fresh herbs.

Sheet-Pan Scallion

Chicken With Bok Choy

Ingredients:

• 4 scallions, trimmed and finely

chopped (about 1/2 cup), plus

more for garnish

• 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 3 tablespoons minced fresh

ginger (from one 3-inch piece)

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic

• 1 tablespoon white miso paste

• 2 teaspoons turbinado or

brown sugar

• Kosher salt and freshly

ground black pepper

• 1/2 cup safflower or canola oil

• 1 1/2 pounds baby bok choy,

halved lengthwise, or large

broccoli florets

• 8 bone-in chicken thighs

(about 3 pounds), skins removed

• Steamed rice or mashed

potatoes, for serving

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a small bowl, combine scallions, mustard, ginger, garlic, miso, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 6 tablespoons of the oil. Mix well.

On a rimmed baking sheet, toss bok choy with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and season with salt and pepper, then spread in an even layer. Season chicken with salt and pepper, arrange on top of bok choy and rub chicken all over with the scallion-mustard marinade.

Roast until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.

Serve chicken and vegetables over rice or mashed potatoes. Spoon pan juices over the chicken and garnish with scallions. Serve with lemon wedges.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

