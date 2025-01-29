‘Squeeze’ the day with lemon-herb salmon

Here’s one of the easiest ways to entertain: broil or grill a large salmon fillet, then adorn it with lemon wedges and rosemary sprigs. This recipe marinates the rich salmon in lemon juice, soy sauce and herbs. Serve it with a sharply flavored potato salad and a large bowl of greens.

Salmon With Lemon- Herb

Marinade

Ingredients:

• 1 3-pound salmon fillet, in one piece

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

• 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped fine

• 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

• 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

• 1 lemon, cut into 6 wedges

• Sprigs of rosemary, for garnish

Directions:

Wipe salmon fillet dry with paper towels. Combine remaining ingredients (except lemon wedges and rosemary sprigs) in small bowl and mix well. Pour mixture over salmon, making sure it is coated on both sides. Marinate for at least an hour before cooking.

Preheat broiler or grill. Cook salmon, turning once — five to six minutes each side for medium-rare.

Place salmon on serving platter and garnish with lemon wedges and sprigs of rosemary.

Total time: 20 minutes, plus marinating; serves 6.

© 2025 The New York Times Company