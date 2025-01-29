Hawaii athletes doing work on mainland

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> EJ Kapihe (Kamehameha), Wooster: Put up 10 points in 13 minutes of an 83-59 win over Oberlin, adding five rebounds. It was his first time scoring in double figures this year and he was held scoreless in his previous game.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Missed only one of his 11 shots and scored 17 points in an 87-82 loss to Puget Sound, dishing out a season-high four assists. He hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the game to pull the Bearcats within three points but was immediately subbed out and the Loggers made their free throws.

>> Raefe McEnroe (Farrington), Montana Northern: Scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 69-66 loss to Montana Western, getting back on the horse after seeing his string of games in double figures in scoring end at four when he was limited to six on nine shots in a 76-53 loss to Montana Tech.

>> Malosi Viena (Pearl City), Gallaudet: Exploded for a career-high 19 points in 19 minutes of a 66-60 loss to Penn College, 17 of them in the second half before fouling out with 44 seconds left. The senior’s previous high was 18 when he was a freshman. He hit three 3-pointers after missing his previous 20 attempts dating back to last season. Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind) scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds in an 81-58 loss to St. Mary’s (Maryland).

WOMENS BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Ran her streak of games with a steal to 17 with three in a 62-59 loss to Nevada while dishing out six assists. She has 16 assists and only one turnover in her past three contests and is second in the conference in assist to turnover ratio at 2.7.

>> Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran: Scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 61-52 win over Lewis & Clark, taking only seven shots from the field after putting up 31 in her previous two games. She went 4-for-19 in a 61-50 win over Pacific the next night but scored 12 points to run her streak in double figures to five and pulled down seven rebounds. The Lutes are unbeaten since she rejoined the starting lineup.

>> Keeli Jade Smith (Waiakea), Saint Martins: Did it on both ends in a 77-72 loss to Central Washington, scoring 21 points with five steals, both season highs in her second game since rejoining the starting lineup. She was held to two points on 1-for-7 shooting in her next game. She has 26 steals already this season after swiping 23 last season.

WOMENS SWIMMING

>> Andrea Zeebe (Punahou), Tulane: Won four events in a 178-112 victory over Little Rock, claiming the title in the 100 back in 54.63 seconds, 200 back (1:59.65) and 200 individual medley (2:04.31), as well as leading off a winning effort in the 200 medley relay. She has not lost a race in the 2oo backstroke since the beginning of November.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Jeff Agcaoili (Lanai), Park Gilbert: Opened his sophomore season with 12 digs in a sweep at the hands of Dordt (Iowa) after playing only six sets as a freshman.

>> Tyrell Bucasas (Damien), Regis: Dished out 20 assists in a 3-2 loss to Emmanuel and had a double-double with 32 assists and 11 digs two nights later in a 3-1 loss to MIT. The team has used three starting setters in five matches, but Bucasas leads the way with 5.78 assists per set.

>> Trent Goo Sun (University), Marian: Dished 27 assists and added six kills and five digs in a 3-1 win over Adrian, leading his team to a 5-0 start to the season and being named his conference’s Player of the Week. He has 37 kills through five matches, he had 10 in 45 matches before this season and already has more assists (107) than he had all of last year (105).

>> Noa Haine (Punahou), Brigham Young: Dished out a season-high 48 assists in a 3-2 loss to UC Irvine, then had only 14 with eight digs in a sweep at the hands of the Anteaters two nights later. Keoni Thiim (Kalani) led the Cougars with 18 kills and four aces in the first match but was limited to four kills in 20 attempts in the second. BYU will host Hawaii on Friday and Saturday.

>> Kainalu Ka’ahanui (Kamehameha), St. Ambrose: Made the first start of his career and dished out 17 assists with seven digs in a 3-2 win over Culver-Stockton, helping the Fighting Bees snap a two-game losing streak.

>> Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep), Adrian: Nearly had a double-double in a 3-1 loss to Marian with 13 kills and nine digs with four blocks added in. He has been in double figures in kills in all five matches this season, averaging 3.65 per set after a 2.20 mark last year.

>> Kahaku Marquez (Saint Louis), Olivet Nazarene: Started the season as a force at the net, totaling 16 blocks in three matches at the Gray Wolf Invite to go with 12 kills. Marquez is one of five players from Hawaii on the Tigers roster, but Jaiton Kamaunu (Saint Louis) is the only one to join him on the floor so far.

>> Evan Porter (Punahou), Stanford: Was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Libero of the Week for his 20 digs in wins over Ohio State and Penn State, handling 51 serves with just two errors.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Erin Hikiji (Mililani), Providence: Took third place at the Warrior Women’s Open, winning four matches, including a 10-0 victory over Brianna Funakoshi (Aiea) of Life and a pin in the third-place match. Paige Respicio (Kamehameha) and Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Baldwin) finished in fourth place with the top-ranked Estrella-Beauchamp losing to Nigerian Olympian Esther Kolawle 11-0.

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Won both of her matches over the weekend, pinning Charlee Shuler of Presbyterian and beating Lock Haven’s Jayleah Pletz 8-1. She is on a five-match winning streak with four stoppages.

>> Prestejah Yockeman (Waianae), Schreiner: Pinned both of her opponents on Saturday, stopping Victoria Pena of Texas Women’s in 2:26 and Lyon College’s Rubi Gonzalez in 1:52. She has won six of her past eight matches with the losses coming by pin to Elle Webster of Frostburg.