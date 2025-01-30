Four parents arrested in connection with Aliamanu fireworks explosion

Two mothers and two fathers were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 1 explosion of a large stash of illegal aerial fireworks in Aliamanu that killed five people and wounded dozens of others.

Six people have been arrested so far during the investigation into the New Year’s party that ended in a large explosion.

A “cake” filled with about 50 individual cartridges of aerial fireworks, fell on its side and shot into two crates of fireworks, setting off a large explosion that was recorded by eyewitnesses and drones, shared online and broadcast on TV.

More arrests, charges and an investigation with federal law enforcement into the source and supply chain that provided the illegal fireworks are forthcoming.

Police seized more than 500 pounds of unexploded illegal fireworks from cars belonging to guests attending the party at 4144 Keaka Drive and in the carport of the home.

Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of the department’s homicide and strategic enforcement detail, told reporters during a news conference today that some of the witnesses interviewed gave police false statements or are refusing to cooperate.

“It is unfortunate that some of these individuals have been uncooperative with detectives and have refused to provide statements about what happened that night that the lives and properties were destroyed. They have chosen to protect themselves instead of being the voice for their loved ones who have died are are currently in critical condition at hospitals,” said Thoemmes. “We have further learned that some individuals who were initially interviewed provided false statements. Hindering prosecution is a crime and those who do so will face charges.”

Thoemmes urged everyone contacted by detectives to avoid prosecution and cooperate.

On Wednesday at 4:18 p.m. at 4364 Likini Street, Jessica Kaye Ferrer, 38, and Cedric Turalva Benigno, 35 were arrested on suspicion of four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and three fireworks offenses.

Ferrer and Benigno allegedly allowed their four minor children to play with illegal fireworks. All four of their kids were wounded in the blast, taken to hospitals, treated and released.

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 94-0115 Aiea Heights Drive, Daniel Ikaika Combis, 32, and Sherri Ho, 29, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and three fireworks offenses.

They allegedly allowed their two minor children to ignite illegal fireworks. Their kids were not injured in the explosion.

On Friday, at 2:30 p.m., Ruben T. Mateo, 33, and Jewel Ann Quines Cabras, 33, were arrested at 4144 Keaka Drive on suspicion of first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and three fireworks offenses.

The couple ignited illegal fireworks and also allowed their three children, ages 15, 10, and 1, to set them off. The youngest child was injured during the explosion and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment before being released.

They were released pending further investigation.