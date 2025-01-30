Off the news: Fireworks explosion claims another life

The deadly explosion of illegal fireworks ignited in an Aliamanu carport on Jan. 1 has claimed a fifth life. Kevin Vallesteros, 29, had been burned over 82% of his body; along with five others, he had been airlifted to an Arizona hospital for treatment.

Two adults were killed at the scene of the explosion, and more than 20 injured taken to hospitals. An adult and 3-year-old child died in the days following. On Friday, Ruben T. Mateo and Jewel Ann Quines Cabras were arrested at the home where the fireworks detonated for first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and three fireworks offenses.