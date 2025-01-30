Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Today’s state girls soccer playoffs postponed

By Kyle Sakamoto

Today Last updated 1:28 p.m.

Prep sports

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association called off today’s Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division I and Division II State Soccer Championships quarterfinal games due to inclement weather.

The HHSAA also received reports of power outages and facility closures at some match sites.

The organization will release a follow-up announcement later today with the new schedule.

There were eight games scheduled for today.

The D-I: Campbell at No. 1 Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Waiakea at Waipahu, 4 p.m.; Moanalua at No. 2 Mililani, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui at Punahou, 3 p.m.

The D-II: Pac-Five vs. No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Castle; Waimea vs. No. 4 Seabury Hall, 6 p.m. at Castle; Waialua vs. No. 2 Kauai, 4 p.m. at Pearl City; Hawaii Prep vs. No. 3 Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. at Pearl City.

Games Thursday, Friday and Saturday were originally scheduled to be held at Waipahu Peninsula Soccer Complex.

On Wednesday, the HHSAA moved today’s scheduled games to fields with artificial turf.

