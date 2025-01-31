Honolulu Star-Advertiser

3 indicted in death of man set on fire in Kalihi

By Allison Schaefers

An Oahu grand jury returned indictments against three people today in connection with a Dec. 27 incident in Kalihi that police said resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man after a lengthy hospital stay for severe burns.

Lesser charges were originally filed in the case, but the victim’s condition worsened and he died on Jan. 21, prompting Honolulu police to send the case back to the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Kaui Manners, 45, and Darryl Lee, 35, were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and Jordan Topinio, 36, was charged with first-degree robbery. All three were indicted and no bail warrants were issued.

Manners and Lee were arrested, but police said Topinio has not been apprehended.

On Dec. 27 at about 9:50 p.m, police said three suspects approached a 33-year-old man who was sleeping in a black limousine in Kalihi, and a 30-year-old man who was standing outside the car.

Police said that one of the three suspects “pointed a gun” at the 30-year-old and ordered him to get into the vehicle. The man refused and ran.

“The same suspect threw an unknown liquid” on the 33-year-old man “and set him on fire.”

