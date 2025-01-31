Coast Guard: Catamaran ran aground at Honlua Bay following storm

A 65-foot catamaran ran aground at Honolua Bay following the storm early this morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 2:12 a.m. that the Hula Girl, a commercial catamaran, had broken free of its off-shore moorings in the bay. It ran aground off the north side of Honolua Bay.

Four crew members safely disembarked, with the help of the Maui Fire Department.

Upon initial arrival on scene, the USCG assessed the area and reported no signs of pollution.

The USCG is working with state agencies to monitor the catamaran and mitigate any hazards to the environment.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is involved, as is the state Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response Office. Honolua Bay is part of a marine life conservation district.

“The vessel owners are actively working to develop a salvage plan,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice, Honolulu incident management division chief, in a news release.

While the beach and waters in the surrounding area remain open, the Coast Guard advises the public to be on the lookout for potential signs of pollution including strong diesel smells or discoloration on the surface of the water.

The Coast Guard is also monitoring the Hinatea, a 38-foot sportfisher boat that ran aground Thursday night near Kihei, Maui. The boat ran aground on a sand bottom, but there are currently no reported signs of pollution, the USCG said.