On the Move: Jan. 31, 2025

John Sabas
Dan Dunn
Jan Elliott
The Nature Conservancy Hawaii and Palmyra has elected the following to its board of directors:
>> Jan Elliott, trustee of the National Tropical Botanical Garden for more than 25 years.
>> Dan Dunn, retired investor and high school economics teacher.
>> John Sabas, director for public and governmental affairs at Carlsmith Ball LLP.
