On the Move: Jan. 31, 2025

The Nature Conservancy Hawaii and Palmyra has elected the following to its board of directors:

>> Jan Elliott, trustee of the National Tropical Botanical Garden for more than 25 years.

>> Dan Dunn, retired investor and high school economics teacher.

>> John Sabas, director for public and governmental affairs at Carlsmith Ball LLP.

