No. 4 Hawaii volleyball team wins classic 5-setter at No. 5 BYU

Kristian Titriyski went from getting benched in the opening set to putting down the winning kill after No. 4 Hawaii survived six match points to outlast No. 5 Brigham Young 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 22-20 in an all-time classic tonight at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.

Titriyski finished with a team-high 20 kills, with seven coming in a marathon fifth set that saw Hawaii stay alive time and time again to remain undefeated this season at 7-0 with just its fifth win in 30 all-time matches in Provo.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal, whose ace gave UH match point at 21-20, finished with 43 assists, nine kills, eight blocks and six digs.

Hawaii finished with 18.5 blocks after recording only one in the first set.

Kurt Nusterer tied a career high with 10 blocks and had two of Hawaii’s 10 aces.

Titriyski had three aces and middle Ofeck Hazan and Rosenthal had two apiece.

Titriyski was benched late in the first set after his fourth hitting error with only three kills. He came back in the second with UH down 6-1 and never left the match again, hitting .333 for the match with only three errors in the final four sets.

Freshman Adrien Roure had 12 kills and Hazan, who missed the previous three matches with a finger injury, hit .571 with 10 kills in 14 swings and five blocks.

Former UH outside hitter Keoni Thiim hit .310 with a match-high 21 kills and two aces with eight serving errors.

Hawaii allowed only two aces in the match.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 4 p.m.