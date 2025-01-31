Wahine coach Ah Mow rewarded with new extension

The University of Hawaii announced Thursday that head women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

Ah Mow has guided the Rainbow Wahine to five consecutive Big West Conference championships and has reached the NCAA Tournament in all seven seasons since she took over for Dave Shoji in 2017.

“Coaching at Hawaii, my alma mater, has always been a dream,” Ah Mow said in a press release issued by the school. “The program has given so much to me and to be able to coach here is a privilege. I am thankful to the leadership for trusting me in this role and will continue to build a championship culture that everyone can be proud of.”

Ah Mow’s latest contract ran through the end of the upcoming season. Hawaii went 21-10 last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament before getting swept by TCU in the first round of the Eugene Subregional.

“Coach Robyn has established a balanced culture of developing student-athletes as people and players that represents the foundation of Rainbow Wahine volleyball,” acting athletic director Lois Manin said in the same press release. “We are fortunate to have her continue leading our program and look forward to more success as we enter our final year in the Big West Conference.”

Ah Mow has been named the Big West Coach of the Year three times and has coached four different Big West Players of the Year. UH won three of the conference’s top individual awards this season, with Caylen Alexander named Player of the Year, Kate Lang earning Setter of the Year award and Tayli Ikenaga named the best libero.

Ikenaga was also named most valuable player in the Big West Championships last November.

Ah Mow has a 153-55 (.736) overall record in her time at UH and is 106-18 (.855) in Big West play.