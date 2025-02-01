HFD responds to early morning house fire in Ewa Beach

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu Fire Department is looking into the cause of a house fire reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday in Ewa Beach.

HFD responded to the blaze with seven units staffed with 22 personnel, with the first unit arriving on scene at 12:22 a.m. to find flames burning within the single-story structure at 91-310 Ewa Beach Road, according to a news release. The fire was brought under control at 12:56 a.m. and extinguished at 1:06 a.m.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.