Kayaker found unresponsive off Windward coast

A 35-year-old snorkeler was reported in critical condition after being pulled from the waters around the Mokulua Islands off the Windward Oahu coast just after noon Saturday.

Good Samaritans brought the man onto one of islets and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards secured him on their Jet Ski and brought him to shore. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel took over with advanced life support measures before transporting him to an area emergency room, according to spokesperson Shayne Enright.

The man was said to be visiting and part of a kayaking tour, Enright said. Lifeguards described conditions at the time as choppy with surf of 3 to 4 feet.