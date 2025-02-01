Police officer involved in fatal shooting of Maui woman

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A woman armed with “an edged weapon” was shot dead by a Maui police officer today.

A Maui Police Department news release said that at approximately 3:46 p.m., police received a report of an abuse case at a Noho Place residence in Pukalani. Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:54 p.m., “where they encountered a female armed with an edged weapon, which was recovered.”

“The officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident, resulting in a fatality,” the release said. No other injuries were reported.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave as standard procedure, the release said. MPD did not identify the officer or the woman who was killed.

MPD said the investigation remains ongoing and that a formal briefing on the incident will occur next week.

No further information was available at this time.