Sailboat passengers rescued after Waikiki grounding

Four people were rescued from a 30-foot sailboat that ran aground Saturday afternoon near the Rockpiles surf break off Waikiki, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call about a boater in distress at 1:49 p.m. and dispatched four units staffed with 13 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 1:54 p.m. to investigate, according to a news release. Honolulu Ocean Safety safely brought three of those aboard the vessel to shore, while HFD assisted with securing the boat and bringing the last person to shore at 2:45 p.m. on its rescue boat.

No injuries were reported.