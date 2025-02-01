Storm mop-up continues with minor power outtages, road closures

The cleanup continues from the storm that drenched the islands this week.

Hawaiian Electric Co. reported that power was expected to be restored by this evening to the few remaining Oahu customers affected by outages. As of 6:30 p.m., approximately 109 customers remained in the dark, mostly on the North Shore and in town and East Honolulu.

On Maui, which experienced significant damage, 80 customers in the Kahului, North Shore, Upcountry and South Maui areas were without electricity, according to HECO’s online outage map.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported 130 customers affected by active outages.

The storm bearing heavy rain and strong winds downed powerlines and trees, causing flooding in several regions, complicating restoration efforts. The National Weather Service said rain gauges recorded 5.5 inches of rain Friday in Waialae-Kahala, 4.2 inches in Manoa and 3.95 inches in Aiea Heights.

Preliminary rainfall totals were not immediately available for Maui. County officials said busy South Kihei Road remains closed to all except residential traffic from North Kihei to Uwapo roads and from Ohukai Road to Namauu Place.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Officials also reported that water service should be restored by this evening following a main line break in Hapapa Gulch in Kula. Area residents who experienced a service outage or low pressure were being advised to boil their water until further notice. Potable water tankers are stationed at Copp Road and Kula Highway, the Kula Community Center and Ching Store.

The county’s Waiehu Golf Course reopened today but other playing fields and stadiums remain closed until assessments can be made.

The National Weather Service said the stormfront moved through the Big Island today, with drier and more stable weather to follow through Sunday. Overall, the forecast calls for a dry tradewind pattern to persist through next week with any precipitation limited to windward and mauka areas.