Letter: Bill glut proves need for Legislature term limits

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Year after year thousand of bills are submitted, yet only a few hundred are passed. This may be a sign that term limits are necessary, since no new ideas are being submitted and redundant bills keep appearing.

After 10 to 12 years, an elected official should have submitted all of their ideas for new, meaningful bills. Time and money is wasted to reconsider the same bills.

Let the new bill for term limits pass. This will help to expand efficiency in government.

McKenzie Carvalho

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter