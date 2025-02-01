Letter: Riderless cars on isle’s driverless rail system

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As I read the article written by Dan Nakaso regarding the federal government sending another $250 million for rail construction, I was reminded that just recently I had to drive to Leeward Community College for a function at 5:30 p.m. (“Feds send another $250M for rail construction,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19). I left Kaneohe knowing the traffic would be heavy. It took me one hour and 20 minutes.

As I sat in traffic, I witnessed the rail go by with no silhouetted heads in the rail car windows. So much for easing traffic to the west. Can I get a refund?

Joe Carini

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter