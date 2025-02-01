Letter: Riderless cars on isle’s driverless rail system

Saturday, February 1, 2025
As I read the article written by Dan Nakaso regarding the federal government sending another $250 million for rail construction, I was reminded that just recently I had to drive to Leeward Community College for a function at 5:30 p.m. (“Feds send another $250M for rail construction,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19). I left Kaneohe knowing the traffic would be heavy. It took me one hour and 20 minutes.
As I sat in traffic, I witnessed the rail go by with no silhouetted heads in the rail car windows. So much for easing traffic to the west. Can I get a refund?
Joe Carini
Kaneohe
