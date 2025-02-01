Letter: Trump hush-money case was politically motivated

Saturday, February 1, 2025
Donald Trump is below the law. He was convicted because he is Trump. I believe the case surrounding criminal counts of bookkeeping makes Trump a convicted felon of nothing. Just like what Soviet politician Lavrentiy Beria said: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”
Why wasn’t Stormy Daniels charged with extortion and blackmail? The world sees the president of the United States is a convicted felon. America is an embarrassment and shameful.
Leslie Tamanaha
Kailua
