Letter: Trump hush-money case was politically motivated

Donald Trump is below the law. He was convicted because he is Trump. I believe the case surrounding criminal counts of bookkeeping makes Trump a convicted felon of nothing. Just like what Soviet politician Lavrentiy Beria said: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

Why wasn’t Stormy Daniels charged with extortion and blackmail? The world sees the president of the United States is a convicted felon. America is an embarrassment and shameful.

Leslie Tamanaha

Kailua

