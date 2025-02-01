Letter: Trump should focus on real issues, not maps

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Why does President Donald Trump think it helps our economy to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, and Denali to Mount McKinley, by signing his executive actions after taking office? Maybe he should reconsider his priorities to help the people.

Since he took office, I haven’t seen the price of groceries go down, as he promised. In fact it has risen — especially eggs! Our country is going backward instead of going forward.

Mimi Hee

Kaimuki

