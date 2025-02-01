On the move: Honolulu Museum of Art

The Honolulu Museum of Art has hired Reed Vickerman as chief financial officer. Previously chief financial officer for the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Vickerman joins the museum with 30 years of experience in financial strategy and operations in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors, including at Amylin, PwC, General Atomics and Hewlett-Packard.

