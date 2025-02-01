Crews clean up debris after storm ravages Hawaiian islands
A car was stuck in mud and water after flooding on South Kihei Road on Maui Thursday.
High winds on Thursday toppled trees on Maui, and across the state.
A downed tree is seen on Bishop Street in downtown Honolulu Friday.
A flowing river of floodwater is seen along Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu Thursday.