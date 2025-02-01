Hawaii Beat: UH water polo team sinks CS Fullerton

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Jordan Wedderburn and Ema Vernoux each scored four goals as the No. 5 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat Cal State Fullerton 19-4 on Friday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif.

Stevilyn Griffin posted her second hat trick of the season, and Esmee Roijen and Gabrielle Doyle added two goals apiece for the Rainbow Wahine (5-1).

Daisy Logtens and Nalani Yim each had four saves, and Evelyn Miller had three against the Titans (4-1).

Hawaii will play No. 7 Fresno State today at 10 a.m.