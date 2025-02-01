Moanalua shocks top seed Mililani in penalty kick shootout

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Moanalua midfielder Krislyn Uyeda said her mind went blank when she stepped to the penalty spot Friday with a chance to beat undefeated Mililani.

After she converted, Uyeda and her Na Menehune teammates lost their minds.

Marisa Lam stopped two penalty kicks and Moanalua went perfect from the spot during a shootout in a 1-0 (4-2 PKs) victory over No. 2 seed Mililani in the quarterfinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I soccer tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“I was ultimately very confident in these girls,” Moanalua coach Nikki Dela Pena said. “That’s something we close off the end of our regular season with, so we carry that with us into our OIAs. We were disciplined at practice to make sure we were ready for this moment.”

Moanalua will face Punahou in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at WPSC. Na Menehune improved to 12-3-0.

Taylor Thomas, Kaitlyn Ferreira, Erin Lam and Uyeda made PKs for Moanalua, which finished tied for second in the OIA East and fifth in the OIA tournament.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Uyeda’s game-winner went off Mililani goalkeeper Rylee Unebasami and into the left side of the goal.

“Honestly, my mind kind of went like blank,” Uyeda said. “I’ve faced her before (in club soccer) and I missed the first time and I knew I couldn’t miss again. We practice PKs a lot, so I was confident and I knew I just had to place it in the corner.”

Lam blocked penalty kicks from Mililani’s first and third shooters.

“I was kind of fine. I had trust in my teammates, I had trust in myself,” Lam said. “Every single practice we’re practicing PKs in case it came down to this moment. I did and we pulled through.”

Jas Cayetano and Kyla Okamoto made PKs for Mililani, the OIA West champion and OIA tournament champion.

The Trojans’ season came to an end despite not allowing a goal the entire season. They outscored their opponents 64-0.

“We wanted to prove everyone wrong,” Uyeda said. “They were confident that they would win, but as an underdog you have nothing to lose.”

Dela Pena said her team had to take a more defensive approach against the Trojans (13-1).

She added she substituted her outsides more than usual and put more bodies in the middle of the field to slow down Mililani.

“One hundred percent, it was all about effort today,” Dela Pena said. “We knew our assignment, we knew who our opponent was, we respected their strengths. We had to change our game plan. This wasn’t our normal formation and our go-to, but the girls bought in, they respected it and they gave it their all.”

As for Lam, a four-year starter in goal for Moanalua, coming through in the clutch, Dela Pena said: “She’s just been phenomenal this year and years prior. I’m glad she had this moment just for herself and for the team. She’s an awesome keeper.”