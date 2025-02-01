Hawaii women’s basketball extends winning streak to 9

Brooklyn Rewers scored a game-high 11 points off the bench and the Hawaii women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 54-47 win over Cal State Fullerton today at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

Rewers added five rebounds, a block and a steal for Hawaii (15-6, 9-2 Big West), which guaranteed it would return home with at least a share of first place in the conference.

UH found itself in a one-possession game in the final minute against the Titans (4-17, 2-9). Imani Perez converted a left-handed hook shot in the lane with 44.1 seconds remaining to put UH ahead 50-45. The Rainbow Wahine made all four free throws in the final 26 seconds to put the game away.

Perez, Mia ‘Uhila and Jovi Lefotu all had eight points and Kelsie Imai scored all seven of her points from the free-throw line.

Hawaii won despite shooting 15% (3-for-20) from the 3-point line and being outrebounded 36-31. UH never trailed again after the Titans scored the opening basket.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is Cal Poly on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.