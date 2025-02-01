No. 4 Hawaii needs only 4 sets to beat No. 5 BYU

Kristian Titriyski put down a match-high 17 kills with seven digs and seven blocks and the fourth-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team defeated No. 5 Brigham Young 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 tonight in Provo, Utah, to remain undefeated this season.

Louis Sakanoko added 13 kills and eight digs and middle Kurt Nusterer tied his career high in blocks for the second straight match with 10 as Hawaii (8-0) handed BYU (6-4) its fourth consecutive loss.

Coach Charlie Wade earned his 300th win as the Rainbow Warriors won both matches this weekend inside Smith Fieldhouse. UH had been 4-25 in its previous 29 matches in Provo.

Hawaii had 10 of its 16.5 blocks in the first set and went up 2-0 before BYU managed to avoid a sweep in the second set despite Hawaii fighting off eight consecutive set points after trailing 24-14.

BYU led 20-18 in the fourth set before Hawaii closed on a 7-2 run helped by two BYU hitting errors.

Titriyski’s final kill put UH ahead 23-22. Sakanoko then ended a rally with a kill off the block and BYU hit out to end it.

Hawaii setter Tread Rosenthal finished with 42 assists, four digs, four blocks and two of Hawaii’s five aces.

Keoni Thiim, a Kalani alumnus and former UH outside hitter, had four errors in eight swings with no kills to start the match. He finished with 14 kills and nine errors in 33 swings for BYU.

Starting senior setter Noa Haine, a Punahou alumnus, had three assists and two digs for BYU before he was pulled in the first set with UH ahead 17-9.

Hawaii returns home to host No. 9 Stanford on Wednesday and Friday.