Timmy Chang promotes Arceneaux to offensive coordinator

Anthony Arceneaux, who served as the University of Hawaii football team’s running backs coach last season, has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

“Great person,” UH head coach Timmy Chang said of his former Saint Louis School teammate. “He’s detailed, organized, relates to the players. He has a great football mind. He understands the details and values.”

Arceneaux, 43, will assist in creating the offensive game plan, provide observations from the coaches booth to Chang on the sideline during games, and continue to work with the running backs.

“It’s definitely an honor to gain the trust of Coach Chang to take on this role,” Arceneaux said. “It doesn’t change the mindset. I’ll still do everything I can to help our offense and help our team get better every day.”

Chang, who remains the offensive play-caller, shuffled the staff after Dan Morrison retired as quarterbacks coach at the end of the 2024 season to complete a 52-year coaching career. Cade Socha, an offensive analyst the past three seasons, was promoted to quarterbacks coach. Arceneaux takes over the offensive coordinator’s title that was left vacant when Ian Shoemaker departed in 2023. Chang was regarded as the offensive coordinator last year.

Chang has said the Rainbow Warriors’ base is the run-and-shoot offense, a four-receiver attack in which plays are predicated on the defensive coverage. Arceneaux also has a background with the Air Raid offense and run/pass options. Some of those running plays will be incorporated into UH’s offense next season.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of different offenses, to learn from a lot of great offensive minds,” said Arceneaux, who also had an internship with the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.

Areceneaux played at the University of Utah and then professionally in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League. He has coached at Western New Mexico, Chaffey College, Southern Utah, UC Davis and then Nevada.

He joined the UH staff in January 2024, replacing Keiki Misipeka as running backs coach. Misipeka served as the program’s general manager last season. Misipeka recently joined the University of Miami’s staff.

The Warriors’ first of 15 spring practices is set for Monday morning.