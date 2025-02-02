Effluent at Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant meets standards

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services says that a recent test of an effluent sample taken from Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant is within the daily permit limit.

The test result taken Saturday showed that the enterococcus bacteria count is within the daily National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit limit for the Kailua wastewater treatment plant, and that the exceedance present on Jan. 31 is not continuing.

The city says it remains committed to transparency and public safety, and that water quality samples are regularly collected at seven shoreline stations in Kailua Bay near the wastewater treatment plant. Results are posted on the ENV Kailua Shoreline Water Quality website in real-time so that the public can make informed decisions regarding participating in nearby recreational activities.