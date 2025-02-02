Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hiker with medical emergency rescued from Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail

By Allison Schaefers

Today Last updated 6:41 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued today a 37-year-old hiker with a medical emergency from Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai.

HFD sent six units staffed with 19 personnel to the trail after receiving a 911 call at about 1:05 p.m. reporting that a hiker had experienced a medical emergency and could not leave the trail on his own.

HFD’s first unit arrived on scene at 1:16 p.m., established command, and descended the trail on foot. The second-arriving company secured a nearby landing zone at Koko District Park to prepare for air operations.

HFD arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:31 p.m., provided a medical assessment and basic life support. HFD transferred the hiker via Air 2 to the landing zone, where his care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 2:01 p.m.

HFD personnel did not experience any injuries themselves.

HFD offered the following hiking safety tips:

>> Read trail descriptions and choose one that matches your fitness level

>> Ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented, and muscle cramps.

