Hiker with medical emergency rescued from Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued today a 37-year-old hiker with a medical emergency from Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai.
HFD sent six units staffed with 19 personnel to the trail after receiving a 911 call at about 1:05 p.m. reporting that a hiker had experienced a medical emergency and could not leave the trail on his own.
HFD’s first unit arrived on scene at 1:16 p.m., established command, and descended the trail on foot. The second-arriving company secured a nearby landing zone at Koko District Park to prepare for air operations.
HFD arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:31 p.m., provided a medical assessment and basic life support. HFD transferred the hiker via Air 2 to the landing zone, where his care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 2:01 p.m.
HFD personnel did not experience any injuries themselves.
HFD offered the following hiking safety tips:
>> Read trail descriptions and choose one that matches your fitness level
>> Ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented, and muscle cramps.