Sinkhole repair shuts Kalanianaole Highway near Sea Life Park

Kalanianaole Highway between Kealahou Street and near the Makai Research Pier is closed today for emergency repairs after Thursday’s torrential winter storm created a sinkhole near Baby Makapuu beach.

The state Department of Transportation crews closed the Waimanalo-bound lane near Baby Makapuu Saturday evening, then closed both directions at 5 a.m. today. The highway is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m.

Workers will haul in coral boulders and back fill a portion of the road, officials said, adding that both lanes needed to be closed to set up the heavy machinery used to place the boulders.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area since there is no available detour through this section of the highway. Buses and emergency vehicles will not be allowed through the closure due to the stationing of the heavy machinery, DOT officials said.