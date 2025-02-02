Column: Technology and youth: for better or worse?

Technology is deeply intertwined with nearly every aspect of life, and for the youngest generation, it is almost impossible to imagine a world without smartphones, social media and constant connectivity. With its increasing prevalence, there is no denying technology’s profound influence on shaping the next generation.

On one hand, these digital tools can be empowering, enabling young people to communicate and grow in ways unseen in human history. On the other hand, technology presents new challenges, including mental health issues, social isolation and an erosion of traditional developmental milestones — the full extent of which we are only beginning to comprehend.

Humans are naturally curious creatures, and it is this curiosity that has driven innovation and advancement throughout history. But in today’s world, where answers are just a fingertip away, we exercise our ability to think less and less.

This is particularly concerning in education, where true learning requires active engagement and independent problem-solving. With transformative technologies like generative AI, it is becoming easy to bypass this process, using AI to do anything from solving math problems to writing essays with little to no effort. While some may be tempted to dismiss this as a harmless annoyance or simply “kids being kids,” the long-term effects of such reliance on AI remain unknown.

Once a tool to enhance creativity, technology is now being used in ways that undermine it.

Generative AI isn’t the only factor hindering our ability to think critically and freely. Social media is another powerful force shaping today’s youth. Although some argue that social media can be a positive influence, platforms and algorithms designed to cater to personal interests and viewpoints can be especially dangerous to developing and impressionable minds.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Constant exposure to idealized versions of life can foster unrealistic expectations and contribute to a warped sense of self-worth. Young people are constantly looking within and increasingly measuring their value through likes, comments and follower counts. Researchers are beginning to find that social media use is not merely correlated with adverse mental health outcomes, but may actually cause them.

That is why it is more important than ever to make genuine human connections. For previous generations, these connections were a natural part of life. Today, however, they must be actively sought.

Recently, I went on a ski trip with my little cousin who is constantly on his phone or iPad, rather than engaging with family and friends. But during this trip, he put his devices away. We skied for hours a day, enjoying the beautiful outdoors without phones and devices to distract us. While we skied, I learned more about my cousin — his interests, personal life and so much more — building a genuine connection with him over our shared love of skiing.

This experience made me realize how crucial it is to nurture these connections and experience the world without distractions.

Instead of allowing screens to become the primary source of entertainment for young children, adults should actively promote an interest in the natural world, encourage outdoor activities, foster a love for reading, spend device-free family time together, and support participation in extracurricular activities.

And no matter what stage of life we’re in, we should remember to put the phone down, take a moment to appreciate what’s beyond the screen, and ground ourselves in reality. Human connections are right at our fingertips, and screens do not have all the answers.

Edward Wirtz is a student at Ka‘u High School, Class of 2025.