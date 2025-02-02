Letter: Grieving families did not need DEI lies

It is so disheartening to listen to Donald Trump address the nation on the day after a jetliner and an Army helicopter collided and crashed into the frigid water of the Potomac River. Sixty-seven lives were lost, 64 from the American Airlines regional passenger jetliner and three soldiers aboard the helicopter. No one survived.

Trump, after saying his condolences, added his unfounded statements and lies blaming the Democrats and diversity, equity and inclusion for the crash. DEI has nothing to do with the deadly plane crash. Families, friends and coworkers of the victims wanted to hear sincere sympathy and empathy. Instead, Trump shifted again to politics. Just like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said the Democrats can control the weather.

The statements of Trump were unpresidential and cold. He did not convey condolences, but instead added more sorrows, questions and anguish to the families of the victims.

Lourdes V. Marcelo

Mililani

