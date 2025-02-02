Letter: Help nonprofits keep isles’ safety net intact

Tina Andrade and Rona Fukumoto’s recent column highlighting Catholic Charities Chicago’s transition away from government contracts should galvanize us to action — transitions like these have significant and sometimes unforeseen ripple effects that are felt far and wide in the communities where they occur (“Nonprofits’ contracts need true funding,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 15).

We in Hawaii are not immune to similar situations. Community-based nonprofit organizations here face many of the same funding challenges as our local community partners and those on the mainland.

We must partner with our policymakers to ensure that our local nonprofits are able to sustainably meet the growing demand for services. Now more than ever, it is increasingly urgent that we guarantee our social safety net remains in place to serve the most vulnerable in our community.

Andrea Pettiford

CEO, Easterseals Hawaii

