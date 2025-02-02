Letter: Kennedy at helm will harm public health

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not a health care professional. He is welcome to his opinions, but evidence-based medicine drives our clinical decision-making. More precisely, Kennedy is a notorious anti-vaxxer and fringe conspiracy theorist who will harm public health.

Kennedy has some good ideas for national policy and, yes, diet and exercise are good preventative medicine. But removing fluoride from our drinking water after this 60-plus-year practice has demonstrated reducing cavities by 50% for our children?

To be fair, the secretary of Health and Human Services is an administrative position, not a clinical one. However, the head of this department needs to let the scientists do their work — not the other way around.

The problem with Kennedy is having a cowboy at the helm. Health care will become the Wild West.

Michael Jaffe

Kailua

