Free school meals on legislative menu, once again

Hawaii lawmakers are once again pushing to expand access to free school meals through new House bills after facing setbacks in previous sessions.

State Rep. Scot Matayoshi (D, Kaneohe-Maunawili), a leading advocate for affordable school meals, said his experience as a public school teacher greatly influenced his push for subsidized or free meals for Department of Education students.

Matayoshi, who taught seventh grade science at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School, emphasized the importance of ensuring students are fed to support their learning.

“If a child is sitting in your classroom and they’re hungry, there’s no way they’re going to learn,” he said. “Hunger comes first, and not only are they distracted but it also disrupts the learning environment for others. It’s incredibly important that kids come to school fed and ready to learn.”

Matayoshi introduced House Bill 757, which proposes that starting in the 2025-2026 school year, DOE provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, with funds allocated to support the initiative.

A separate measure, HB 424, seeks to provide free meals to students who meet specific eligibility criteria, offering a more targeted approach by subsidizing meals for those in greatest need.

During the 2024 legislative session, a number of bills aimed at providing free school meals passed the House but ultimately stalled in the Senate.

Now, lawmakers like Matayoshi are revisiting the issue, drawing inspiration from states such as Minnesota, New Mexico and Colorado, which have successfully implemented permanent free-meal programs, following the lead of California and Maine, where similar initiatives have already proven effective.

While Matayoshi emphasized that his ultimate goal is to pass a bill authorizing a universal free breakfast and lunch system, he acknowledged the financial challenges.

“To be fair, the full free and reduced breakfast and lunch bill is what I would love to pass,” he said. “But if we want a more reasonable cost bill, there is one I’ve put forward to just make reduced-price lunches free. That would only require a little extra funding, and it targets students who have a known need for school meals.”

He estimates the cost of subsidizing reduced-price lunches at about $2 million a year, though rising food prices and inflation could affect that figure.

“Food prices are always changing with inflation, but I think this is a good step forward if we’re not ready to take the full step,” Mata­yoshi said.

DOE has submitted a proposal to the Hawaii Board of Education to increase meal prices starting in the 2025-2026 school year in response to rising food and operational costs and to meet state law requirements. The department argues that current prices — $2.50 for elementary and middle school lunches and $2.75 for high school students — are well below the $9-per-meal cost to provide the food, failing to meet the legal requirement that meal prices cover at least half the production cost.

The last price increase for school meals took place in 2015, and since then, costs have far outpaced current student prices.

DOE recommended increasing meal prices over a four-year period. Breakfast for students in grades K-8 would rise to $1.35 from $1.10, while breakfast for grades 9-12 would increase to $1.45 from $1.20. The price of a second meal and adult breakfasts would increase to $3.50 from $2.40.

For lunch, DOE is proposing increasing prices for grades K-8 to $3 from $2.50 and for high schoolers to $3.25 from $2.75. Second and adult lunches would increase to $7.50 from $5.50.

A BOE committee voted Jan. 16 against raising student meal prices while also leaving unanswered questions about how schools will cover rising food costs or comply with the law requiring higher charges to offset higher costs. Additional plans will be discussed in February.

DOE said its recommended price increases will bring meal prices closer to the actual cost of production while maintaining the quality of meals and adhering to federal child nutrition standards.

The department suggested implementing the increase gradually over four years to minimize the financial burden on families, particularly those with multiple school-age children, acknowledging that higher prices could lead to decreased participation, potentially affecting program revenue and student nutrition.

Regardless, assistance will remain available for students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

The DOE proposal emphasizes that the increase will ensure the long-term viability of the meal program, which is crucial for supporting student health and academic performance. The department plans to monitor student participation annually to assess the impact of any price changes and make necessary adjustments to meal debt management policies.

Another bill Matayoshi is strongly supporting is HB 1500, introduced by state Rep. Trish La Chica (D, Waipio- Mililani), which proposes changes to how school meal pricing and funding are managed in Hawaii.

The bill seeks to consolidate all funds from meal sales, federal aid and other sources into a single special fund dedicated to operating school cafeterias. The adjustment is designed to help the state maintain eligibility for federal assistance while offering greater flexibility in managing cafeteria expenses.

La Chica emphasized the importance of helping families cover their children’s school meal expenses, noting that food is essential for both students’ physical health and their ability to focus on learning.

For some students, she said, meals served at school may be the only food they receive throughout the day.

She pointed out that when students can’t afford meals, whether because their parents forgot to replenish their meal account or simply cannot afford it, it is unfair to the students. In such cases, being turned away in the cafeteria adds unnecessary hardship.

Both La Chica and Mata­yoshi said they were deeply moved by emotional testimony from teachers, parents and students during last year’s hearings on school meal bills. Many shared personal stories about the struggles of not being able to afford school lunches, having their meals taken away due to insufficient funds, and the difficulty of trying to focus in class while hungry.

“The impact (of these proposals) is direct for me,” Matayoshi said. “This provides immediate relief to working families with children. If we’re aiming to offer relief to families with school-age kids who are struggling, this is an effective way to support those in need.”