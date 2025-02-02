On the Move: Ed Schultz

Sunday, February 2, 2025
Ed Schultz
The San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank has named Ed Schultz to its Economic Advisory Council. Schultz has been president and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Host Group since 2018. He also serves on the boards of the Hawaii Chapter of Young Presidents Organization, the Chamber
of Commerce Hawaii and the East-West Center board of governors.
