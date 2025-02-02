Skywatch: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have traced a fast radio burst, or FRB, to the outskirts of an ancient, quiescent elliptical galaxy.

This finding challenges the prevailing notion that FRBs originate exclusively from regions of active star formation. The FRB — designated FRB 20240209A — was detected in February 2024 by the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment and subsequently observed using the W.M. Keck Observatory’s low-resolution imaging spectrometer on Mauna Kea.

The host galaxy’s spectral analysis revealed a lack of young stars, indicating that star formation had ceased long ago. This suggests that FRBs can also emerge from older stellar environments, broadening our understanding of their origins. The detailed findings are published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. For more information, visit keckobservatory.org.

Special events

On Monday, Venus and Neptune will share the same right ascension, with Venus passing north of Neptune. From Hawaii, the pair will become visible at around 6:40 p.m. as dusk fades to darkness. Venus will shine brightly at magnitude 4.6, while Neptune will be at magnitude 7.9, both residing in the constellation Pisces. Although the pair will be too widely separated to fit within the field of view of a telescope, they will be visible through a pair of binoculars or with the naked eye.

Alpha-Centaurid meteor shower

The Alpha-Centaurid meteor shower will be active until Feb. 21, peaking around Saturday. The radiant of the Alpha-Centaurids (in Centaurus) begins to rise above the southern horizon after midnight in Hawaii. The best time to view this meteor shower will be approximately 1 to 5:30 a.m. Saturday. While the radiant remains relatively low in the southern sky, some meteors might still streak across the sky from that direction.

Evening observing

The star family Kekaomakali‘i, or “the Bailer of Makali‘i,” continues to dominate the evening sky. This navigational starline is a key tool for Polynesian voyagers and is composed of the stars Nanamua (Castor), Nanahope (Pollux) — also known as Na Mahoe (Gemini) — and ‘A‘a (Sirius).

Also visible is the bright star cluster Makali‘i (Pleiades) — a marker of the makahiki season — which continues through February. The cluster’s sparkling appearance in the eastern sky after sunset signals a time of peace and reflection in Hawaiian culture.

In the southern sky the gas giants Jupiter (Ka‘awela) and Saturn (Makulu) offer striking views. As Venus approaches Jupiter for their Feb. 20 encounter, the western sky will dazzle with planetary brilliance.

Morning observing

For early risers the planet Hokuloa (Venus) begins transitioning to the morning sky later in the month, appearing low on the eastern horizon before sunrise. Its dazzling light offers a brilliant start to the day.

Look to the southeast for the Southern Cross (Hanaiakamalama), a key navigational constellation that rises just before dawn. Beneath it the bright band of the Milky Way stretches across the sky, offering breathtaking views for those who venture out during the early hours.

The ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii is a center for informal science education at the University of Hawaii at Hilo showcasing astronomy and Hawaiian culture as parallel journeys of human exploration.