Trump directives stir confusion, fear for workers, nonprofits

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 11:26 p.m.

COURTESY THE OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN ED CASE U.S. Rep. Ed Case met with people at a Washington Middle School talk-story session Friday. Case said his offices have fielded questions about federal directives. “Of course my constituents are concerned,” he said. “They’re shocked. Many of them are directly affected.”
COURTESY THE OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN ED CASE

U.S. Rep. Ed Case met with people at a Washington Middle School talk-story session Friday. Case said his offices have fielded questions about federal directives. “Of course my constituents are concerned,” he said. “They’re shocked. Many of them are directly affected.”

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An unknown number of federal jobs may be in jeopardy because of President Trump’s new policies. Vehicles entered the parking area outside the Prince Kuhio Federal Building on Thursday morning in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

An unknown number of federal jobs may be in jeopardy because of President Trump’s new policies. Vehicles entered the parking area outside the Prince Kuhio Federal Building on Thursday morning in Honolulu.

