Trump’s first days foreshadow chaos, fear

President Donald Trump’s first days in office sent a clear message that he wants to turn the federal government into a political operation run by political appointees, according to U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda.

The Hawaii congresswoman said that during her time in the islands last week, she heard federal employees say they saw Elon Musk’s hand behind several Trump efforts to purge the federal payroll of workers.

The president “made very clear his agenda, which is to clear the decks,” Tokuda said. “He’s made it blatantly clear it should be vetted through political operatives without informing Congress and purposefully removing the gatekeepers. This is clearly a political operation. … It’s not a tip of the hand. It’s, ‘This is my mandate for America.’”

No Republicans in either the U.S. House or Senate publicly denounced Trump’s flurry of executive orders and directives, some of which Tokuda and fellow Hawaii Democrat U.S. Rep. Ed Case called illegal and unconstitutional.

But the pair believe Republicans privately pushed back against Trump directives, especially the ones that would have suspended federal spending affecting blue and red states alike.

The criticism, Case said, included “my Republican colleagues, who said to the White House, ‘What the heck are you doing? You can’t do this.’”

Gov. Josh Green — the country’s only sitting governor who’s also a medical doctor — was in Washington, D.C., last week lobbying against the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to become secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Behind the scenes, Green said, Republicans were appalled at the president’s directives to halt government funding, especially with midterm elections in two years and the prospect of facing backlash for supporting unpopular administration policies and possibly losing control of the House and/or the Senate, leaving Democrats to put checks on future Trump edicts.

Green said condemnation of the president’s “crazy” actions was heard by Republicans “all over the place, everywhere.”

“Plenty of red states are worried, too,” he said.

“A lot of them (Republicans) think it’s going to be a slaughter in the midterms,” Green said. “This is the pathway to a landslide in the midterms. Both parties were upset with Trump and how he was behaving.”

The reaction amid concerns and questions from red state voters give Case hope the Republican-controlled House and Senate “still has and still will exert its control and exert the checks and balances necessary to right this ship so we can have some reasonable discussions.”

Case said he shares Trump’s concerns over the size of the federal workforce and government efficiency and spending. But instead of issuing dozens of executive orders and directives at once, he said, “there should be broad policy discussions of what the size of the federal government should be. There’s a huge difference in improving the federal government and destroying the federal government.”

On his first day in the Oval Office, Trump signed 26 executive orders — more than any other president, according to Colin Moore, who teaches public policy at the University of Hawaii and serves as associate professor at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.

Many of them, such as the suspension of federal funding, were so brief and lacking in details that they unleashed widespread concerns in Hawaii and across the rest of the country, Moore said.

“They were so vague to be almost impossible to interpret, which led to so much confusion and fear,” he said. “We knew that Trump and the people in his administration have a very expansive view of the power of the president. There doesn’t seem to be much effort to craft legal arguments to justify freezing funds that already have been approved by Congress.”

The president’s directive to suspend government spending was almost immediately suspended by a federal judge. The next day, the Office of Management and Budget clarified which programs would not have their budgets frozen.

Hours later, the White House rescinded the directive.

“They claim they rescinded the memo because it was going to complicate matters,” Tokuda said. “More likely, it was a direct reaction from Republicans who said, ‘You can’t do this.’ These kinds of programs and services help red states just as much as blue states. You’re not just going to hurt Democratic blue states, you’re going to hurt red states and all Americans.”

Trump’s first days offer a glimpse of the confusion, uncertainty and fear likely to mark the next four years of his second stint in office, said political analyst Neal Milner said.

“It foreshadows a great deal of chaos,” Milner said. “Sometimes you succeed by frightening people.”

Depending on what happens in the midterm elections, he said the only branch of the government that may have the will and authority to disrupt Trump’s plans will be the Judiciary.

Republicans in Congress cannot be counted on to stand in the way of Trump’s agenda “because they’re scared of him,” Moore said. “But that may change. Politicians are very good at calculating a cost-benefit analysis.”