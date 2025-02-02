No. 5 UH water polo team earns split

Roni Perlman scored with 1:53 left in the second overtime to lift the No. 5 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine water polo team to an 11-10 victory over No. 7 Fresno State in the first match before falling to No. 3 USC 17-9 in the nightcap on Saturday in the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif.

UH (6-1) trailed Fresno State 5-2 after the first period and 6-2 at halftime but rallied by outscoring the Bulldogs 4-2 in the third period and 3-1 in the fourth. Fresno State (4-5) later lost to UC Davis, 12-9.

Ema Vernoux and Jordan Wedderburn each scored three goals for UH in the opener. Bernadette Doyle scored four goals for UH against Southern California (7-0).

The Trojans sprinted away early, taking a 6-1 lead after the first quarter and leading 13-4 at halftime.