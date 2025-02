Teamwork matters even in the ultimate individual sport.

Pearl City and Leilehua earned OIA Dual Meet championships on Friday at Mililani, with the Chargers beating the Mules 48-27 for the boys crown after Leilehua topped Pearl City 42-40 for the girls championship.

With wrestlers from both teams ringing the gym’s lone mat like a schoolyard rumble, Leilehua’s boys led the dual 27-18 after Jack Beaulieu pinned Kamuela Rodriguez-Brady. But the Chargers won the next five matches to turn it into a blowout.

Travis Tanaka pinned Ivan Ray Baker-Kam at 215 pounds to take the lead, and Ku Miner, Alex Kainuma and Eli Oshiro followed with decisive victories before Irving Bicoy accepted a forfeit to get to the final margin. The Chargers, with depth to spare, filled every weight class while the Mules left three empty.

“I just love my team,” Miner said. “Everyone is good. One of my best partners (Marley Manago) doesn’t even wrestle, he just comes for me and I appreciate it greatly. He is always there. When nobody else will push me, I know he will.”

Pearl City beat Campbell 50-29 in the semifinals and Nanakuli 53-23 in the quarters. Miner and McKenna Manago scored 18 points for Pearl City, with Miner pinning each of his three opponents in the first round.

The teams tied during the regular season, but Leilehua was the winner on criteria. They meet again next week in the OIA West championships at Pearl City before the OIA championships, but the dual crown is the Chargers’.

“We had some guys step up really big, it was a total team effort,” Pearl City assistant Jon Lum said. “This is our future. We have a lot of young guys. We will lose a few seniors that we are going to lose but for the most part this was homegrown built training, from the weight room to the wrestling mat it was a total team effort.”

“We didn’t believe we were as good as our coaches said,” Miner said. “Our coaches are great because they realized they were shoving too much information at us, so they pulled it back and all of our techniques are better and all of the little mistakes are gone. We can be even better.”

Pearl City could have pulled off the sweep, but the girls team left three weight classes empty and Leilehua took advantage. The Mules led 24-6 in the middle of the 130-pound match, but Pearl City freshman Logyn-Lynn Puahala dominated Leilehua senior Anela Egloria for a 14-3 score before Egloria took the roof off the gym with an unlikely pin.

“I am proud of every one of our girls. We don’t come from a place where everyone thinks we can win — we are the underdogs,” Leilehua senior Emma Grace Cabinian said. “We know that sometime in the six minutes the other girl is going to give up and we are not and I think that is demonstrated by our 130 where she flipped the girl on her back and got the pin. In the face of adversity, we never give up.”

Pearl City battled back with wins by Kamaile Paaluhi, state champion Taydem Uyemura, Hayden Smith and Sereniah Meredith to pull within seven points (a pin is worth six points) with two matches left. Pearl City freshman Chen-Lee Wilson put state champion Zoe-Shalom Ahue Bolosan on her back in the first 30 seconds of their match. Anue Bolosan recovered and pinned Wilson in 1 minute, 7 seconds to clinch it with two of the Chargers’ three best wrestlers — Serah Yogi and Chloe Obuhanych — warming up to take the mat. Their wins made it 42-40.

Anue Bolosan, Teyah Cabinian and Egloria went 3-0 for the Mules, who beat Campbell 57-24 in the quarterfinals and Kalani 65-13 in the semifinals.

“Every one of the girls on our team has something special,” said Emma Grace Cabinian, a captain who took the tournament off to heal an eye injury. “It sucked not being able to wrestle, but I was a better teammate today than I would have been a competitor. But I always have faith that my teammates will shine.”