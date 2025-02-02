Rewers helps Wahine beat CSUF for ninth win in a row

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Showing no letdown after Thursday’s overtime win, the Hawaii women’s basketball team is returning home with its winning streak intact at nine games.

Brooklyn Rewers led balanced scoring with a game-high 11 points off the bench and the Rainbow Wahine led nearly the entire game in a 54-47 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

Rewers added five rebounds, a block and a steal for Hawaii (15-6, 9-2 Big West), which has its longest winning streak since it rattled off 15 straight in the 2014-15 season.

“Going 2-0 on road trips is tough,” Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said in a phone interview. “Our defense was stellar. I thought our offense sputtered a little bit, so we will have to make adjustments, but overall very, very proud of the girls.”

Hawaii was back on the court less than 48 hours after Thursday night’s dramatic overtime win at UC San Diego.

The 2 p.m. tipoff locally was no problem for the Rainbow Wahine, who never trailed after allowing the Titans (4-17, 2-9) to score the opening basket.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Imani Perez, Mia ‘Uhila and Jovi Lefotu each had eight points and Kelsie Imai scored all seven of her points from the free-throw line.

“The energy was great yesterday at practice and it was good this morning at shoot-around so I really wasn’t concerned,” Beeman said of the quick turnaround. “I felt they were going to rebound back and play well, and even though it was a grind they definitely did what they needed to do.”

Despite holding the lead for the final 35 minutes, Hawaii found itself in a one-possession game in the final minute when Aaliyah Stanton’s floater in the lane was good to cut the UH lead to 48-45 with 1:14 remaining.

UH then worked the ball inside to Perez, who used a double move to get open and hit a left-handed hook shot to push the lead to five.

Lefotu and Imai each converted two free throws in the final 26 seconds to ice the victory.

Hawaii shot 92% (13-for-14) from the free-throw line.

“That’s what you’ve got to do on the road to win ballgames,” Beeman said. “You’ve got to get to the free-throw line and you’ve got to make free throws.”

Hawaii won despite shooting 15% (3-for-20) from the 3-point line and being outrebounded 36-31.

Rewers ended a 1-for-11 drought nearing the end of the first half for UH with a short turnaround jumper with 52 seconds remaining that gave Hawaii a 24-20 lead at halftime.

The pesky Titans never led again after scoring the first bucket of the game, but never trailed by more than six points in the opening half.

Rewers led UH with seven points in the first half and connected on the only made 3-pointer for Hawaii in nine attempts.

Imai scored all five of her points at the free-throw line, and UH’s leading scorer, Lily Wahinekapu, was held without a bucket on four attempts.

“They get downhill on all of their drives and it always puts pressure on your guards and bigs, and they’ve got kids that can hit pull-up jumpers and kids that can hit timely shots,” Beeman said of the Titans, who lost by 10 to the Rainbow Wahine in Hawaii last month. “I think the biggest thing though is they get downhill really, really well.”

A Wahinekapu steal on Fullerton’s opening possession of the third quarter led to a MeiLani McBee 3 to give UH its largest lead right out of intermission.

A layup by Perez prompted the Titans to call timeout after they had gone more than six minutes without a point.

Hawaii extended the lead to double digits with Wahinekapu scoring on a layup for her first points, but a 14-7 closing run by Fullerton had the Titans within four points at 40-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Cal Poly is next up for the Rainbow Wahine on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BIG WEST WOMEN

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

Hawaii 9 2 .818 — 15 6

UC Irvine 9 2 .818 — 15 6

UC Davis 7 4 .636 2 13 8

Long Beach St. 7 4 .636 2 11 9

UC San Diego 6 4 .600 21

⁄2 10 12

UCSB 6 5 .545 3 12 9

UC Riverside 6 5 .545 3 10 11

Cal Poly 5 6 .455 4 10 11

CS Northridge 2 9 .182 7 4 16

CS Fullerton 2 9 .182 7 4 17

CSU Bakersfield 110 .091 8 1 20

Thursday

Hawaii 65, UC San Diego 63, OT

UC Santa Barbara 68, CS Northridge 53

UC Davis 52, UC Riverside 41

Cal Poly 51, Cal State Bakersfield 42

UC Irvine 61, Long Beach State 47

Saturday

Hawaii 54, Cal State Fullerton 47

UC Santa Barbara 77, Long Beach St. 68

UC Irvine 52, UC Davis 49

UC Riverside 64, Cal Poly 56

CS Northridge 65, CS Bakersfield 51

Thursday

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Davis

UC San Diego at UC Riverside

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

CS Northridge at Cal State Fullerton

Saturday

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC Davis

UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield

Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

HAWAII 57, CAL STATE FULLERTON 47

RAINBOW WAHINE (15-6, 9-2 Big West)

NO. PLAYER MIN FG-A 3PT FT-A O-DREB TREB PF A TO BLK STL PTS

12 Perez 31 4-8 0-3 0-0 0-2 2 0 2 1 0 1 8

2 ‘Uhila 17 3-7 0-3 2-2 1-1 2 0 1 1 0 1 8

3 Wahinekapu 27 2-9 1-3 0-0 1-4 5 2 1 3 0 2 5

24 Tamilo 11 1-3 0-0 2-2 0-2 2 1 0 1 2 1 4

23 McBee, 24 1-3 1-2 0-0 0-3 3 2 1 0 0 2 3

14 Rewers 29 5-14 1-4 0-0 0-5 5 2 2 0 1 1 11

4 Lefotu 20 3-8 0-2 2-2 2-1 3 2 2 1 0 1 8

1 Imai 17 0-0 0-0 7-8 0-4 4 0 1 1 0 1 7

22 Peacock 12 0-2 0-1 0-0 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

8 Moors 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0

11 Filemu 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-1 3 0 0 2 0 0 0

Totals 200 19-56 3-20 13-14 8-23 31 10 11 11 3 10 54

Percentages 33.9 15.0 92.9

TITANS (4-17, 2-9 Big West)

NO. PLAYER MIN FG-A 3PT FT-A O-DREB TREB PF A TO BLK STL PTS

13 Hernandez 40 4-8 0-0 2-2 3-8 11 0 0 2 2 0 10

24 Stanton 24 4-10 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 2 3 0 0 9

12 Levingston 40 3-8 0-0 2-2 2-8 10 3 2 2 0 1 8

23 Strachan 30 3-9 0-0 1-1 2-2 4 2 1 3 0 0 7

22 Muniz, 24 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0

4 Falsdottir 16 4-6 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 2 1 0 0 1 8

10 Lagway 20 2-6 1-2 0-2 1-3 4 2 1 3 0 0 5

2 Tauro 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0

TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 0 0 4 0 0 0

Totals 200 20-52 2-9 5-7 8-28 36 13 7 18 3 2 47

Percentages 38.5 22.2 71.4

Score By Period

Hawaii (15-6, 9-2) 14 10 16 14 – 65

Cal State Fullerton (4-17, 2-9) 10 10 16 11 – 63

Technical fouls — none. Officials — Dana Pysz, Johnny Mendez Jr., Kenneth Nash. A —

307.