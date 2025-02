Scoreboard – February 2, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Drury vs.

Chaminade, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division I

Championships: First Round, Campbell at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.; Mililani at

Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua,

6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at

Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Damien at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I Championships: Final, Punahou vs. Waipahu/Kamehameha winner, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II Championships: Final, Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys

Division I State Championships: First Round, Castle at Keaau, 2 p.m.; Kaiser at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.; Kapolei at King

Kekaulike, 4 p.m.; Kailua at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

SOCCER

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION I championship

Monday

First Round

Campbell 3, Baldwin 3 (suspended

in first overtime because of unplayable

conditions at War Memorial Stadium)

Waipahu 3, Kapolei 0

Moanalua 3, Hilo 1

Punahou 2, Kaiser 1

Wednesday

First Round

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Campbell 4, Baldwin 3, OT

(completion of suspended game)

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Games postponed due to inclement

weather

Friday

Quarterfinals

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

No. 1 Kamehameha 2, Campbell 0

Waipahu 3, No. 4 Waiakea 2, 2OT

Moanalua 1, No. 2 Mililani 0 (PK 4-2)

Punahou 5, No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui 1

Saturday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-Place Semifinals

Waiakea 4, Campbell 3, PK

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Mililani, not reported

Semifinals

Punahou 3, Moanalua 0

Waipahu vs. Kamehameha, late

Monday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Final

Punahou vs. Waipahu/Kamehameha winner, 7 p.m. at main stadium

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION II championship

Wednesday

First Round

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Pac-Five 5, Roosevelt 1

Waimea 1, No. 5 Kailua 0

Waialua 6, Aiea 0

Hawaii Prep 3, Radford 1

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Games postponed due to inclement

weather

Friday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Consolation

Kailua 3, Roosevelt 2 (6-5 PKs)

Radford 3, Aiea 1

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Pac-Five 0

Waimea 2, No. 4 Seabury Hall 0

No. 2 Kauai 9, Waialua 0

No. 3 Mid-Pacific 3, Hawaii Prep 0

Today

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-Place Semifinals

Pac-Five 6, Seabury Hall 1

Hawaii Prep 6. Waialua 3

Consolation

Radford 4, Kailua 1

Semifinals

Mid-Pacific 1, Kauai 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Waimea 0

Monday

Final

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. at main stadium

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Concordia Kickoff Classic

At Irvine, Calif.

Friday

No. 23 Cal State San Marcos 5,

Chaminade 3

Chaminade 3, San Francisco State 2. W—Malia Cordova. Leading hitters—CU: Taneia Simanu 2-3; Larchelle Tuifao 2b.

Note: Chaminade tied the game in the

bottom of the seventh on Vanessa Pena’s RBI single and won it on Taryn Fujioka’s bases-loaded walk.

Hawaii Hilo 14, Western Oregon 5

W—Tehani Seto. Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexie

Tilton 2-4, 2 runs; Victoria Macias 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Chenoa Cainglit 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Mariah Antoque 3-5, 2 runs; Kiani Nakamura 2-4, 2 RBIs; Mia Joaquin 2b.

No. 23 Cal State San Marcos 11,

Hawaii Hilo 8

Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 2-4, 2 runs; Rayna White 2-3, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Victoria Macias 2-4, 2b; Mariah Antoque 2-4; Kiani Nakamura 2-4, 2 RBIs; Ke‘alohi Markham 2-4.

Hawaii Pacific 9, Colorado State-

Pueblo 0

W—Taylor Thompson.

Leading hitters—HPU: Alexis Oshiro HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jewel Larson 2-4, 2b, 3b; Tiari Hernandez 2 RBIs; Danielle Cote 2-3, 2 runs; Taimane Panganoran 2-3, 2 RBIs.

Northwest Nazarene 4, Hawaii Pacific 3

TENNIS

College women

Saturday

at UH Tennis Complex

Hawaii (3-2) 7, North Dakota (3-1) 0

Singles competition

1. Peppi Ramstedt (UH) def. Andrea Pineda (UND) 6-2, 6-1

2. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Jule Schulte (UND) 6-2, 6-2

3. Emma Forgac (UH) def. Ethel Li (UND) 7-5, 6-4

4. Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Nore Heinitz (UND) 6-2, 6-2

5. Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Aziza Aubin (UND) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)

6. Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) def. Alyssa Giupponi (UND) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Peppi Ramstedt/Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Ethel Li/Aziza Aubin (UND) 6-1

2. Jule Schulte/Nore Heinitz (UND) def. Joelle Lanz/Emma Forgac (UH) 6-3

3. Nikola Homolkova/Allaire Berl (UH) def. Andrea Pineda/Alyssa Giupponi (UND) 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,6,1,4,3,5)

BASKETBALL

High School

Saturday

ILH Boys Varsity

Punahou 66, University 63

High scorers: Pun—Zion White 24, Tanoa Scanlan 23, Ethan Chung 11. ULS—Trey Ambrozich 20, Koa Laboy 19, Todd McKinney 10.

PACIFIC CENTURY FUND TEAM ALOHA /hhsaa GIRLS STATE DIVISION I championship

Monday

First Round

G1—Kailua at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

G2—Campbell at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.

G3—Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.

G4—ILH 2 at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

G5—G1 winner vs. #1 Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

G6—G2 winner vs. #4 Maui, 7 p.m.

At Damien

G7—G4 winner vs. #3 Kahuku, 5 p.m.

G8—G3 winner vs. #2 Konawana, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Damien

G9—G5 loser vs. G6 loser, 5 p.m.

G10—G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kamehameha

G11—G5 winner vs. G6 winners, 5 p.m.

G12—G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Fifth Place

G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 9 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC CENTURY FUND TEAM ALOHA /hhsaa GIRLS STATE DIVISION II championship

Wednesday

First Round

At Kalani

G1—Castle vs. KS-Hawaii, 5 p.m.

G2—#5 Lanai vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.

At Kaimuki

G3—Hawaii Baptist vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.

G4—Pahoa vs. Damien, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

G7—Game 2 winner vs. #4 Kohala, 5 p.m.

G8—Game 1 winner vs. #1 Hanalani, 7 p.m.

At Kaimuki

G9—Game 3 winner vs. #3 Kapolei, 5 p.m.

G10—Game 4 winner vs. #2 Waimea, 7 p.m.

Consolation

At Kalani

G5—Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.

At Kaimuki

G6—Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

At Kalani

G14—Game 9 winner vs. G10 winner, 5 p.m.

G15—Game 7 winner vs. G8 winner, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation

At Kaimuki

G12—Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

G13—Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

At Kaimuki

G11—Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.

Third place

Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 loser, 3 p.m.

Championship

Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 5 p.m.